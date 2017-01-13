No comments

Probing the Nearby Space Between Stars

  By ,

The Value of Long-Term Observations of Space Space has an infinite number of stories, and they get told many different ways. It's been a while since I've attended a press conference where Voyager observation results have been discussed. So, it was with great interest I went to a talk this

11.5 Weeks to Black Holes in the Distant Universe

  By ,

X-rays From Black Holes Reveal Growth Over Time What do you think you could find if you pointed an extremely sensitive x-ray telescope toward a distant part of the sky for nearly three weeks? That's the challenge that Chandra X-ray Telescope scientists took on. The result is the image on

Want the Car Alan Stern Drove While Heading to Pluto?

  By ,
Alan Stern car

Help Lowell Observatory: Bid on Alan Stern's "Second Fastest Vehicle" Okay, so my friend Alan Stern has been hinting around all week about something "cool" about to happen. If you've heard of him, you know he and his team of scientists and technicians pulled off something REALLY cool a year

Water World Earth: Understanding our Wet Planet

  By , , ,
earth water

Earth as a Planetary Science Topic When I travel, I often pay close attention to the geological landmarks in the regions I visit. I do this because I've always been fascinated by rock formations, mountain ranges, and how features form. If you've never studied geology, it's a great science to