Spotting Planets Around Other Stars

Clockwork Worlds: Recording Planets and their Orbits from a Distance Wow, this is really cool. Watch this little video a few times…it's a time-lapse sequence of planets orbiting a star about 129 light-years away from us in the direction of the constellation Pegasus. The time-lapse was made over a period

The Last Man to Walk on the Moon Passes into History

R.I.P. Gene Cernan: Moon Explorer Today's news that astronaut Andrew Eugene "Gene" Cernan died came just as I was finishing reading the book Fallen Astronauts. It's the story of the astronauts and cosmonauts who died from the beginning of the Space Age up until the end of the Apollo missions.

Probing the Nearby Space Between Stars

The Value of Long-Term Observations of Space Space has an infinite number of stories, and they get told many different ways. It's been a while since I've attended a press conference where Voyager observation results have been discussed. So, it was with great interest I went to a talk this

11.5 Weeks to Black Holes in the Distant Universe

X-rays From Black Holes Reveal Growth Over Time What do you think you could find if you pointed an extremely sensitive x-ray telescope toward a distant part of the sky for nearly three weeks? That's the challenge that Chandra X-ray Telescope scientists took on. The result is the image on