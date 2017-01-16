R.I.P. Gene Cernan: Moon Explorer Today’s news that astronaut Andrew Eugene “Gene” Cernan died came just as I was finishing reading the book Fallen Astronauts. It’s the story of the astronauts and cosmonauts who died from the beginning of the Space Age up until the end of the Apollo missions. … Continue reading
Enjoy the View of Earth from Mars During the AAS meeting, NASA released an amazing picture of Earth taken by the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter currently studying Mars. We’ve all seen the “pinpoint in a pink sky” of Earth taken by one of the Mars rovers, but … Continue reading
The Value of Long-Term Observations of Space Space has an infinite number of stories, and they get told many different ways. It’s been a while since I’ve attended a press conference where Voyager observation results have been discussed. So, it was with great interest I went to a talk this … Continue reading
X-rays From Black Holes Reveal Growth Over Time What do you think you could find if you pointed an extremely sensitive x-ray telescope toward a distant part of the sky for nearly three weeks? That’s the challenge that Chandra X-ray Telescope scientists took on. The result is the image on … Continue reading
2016 Exploration It’s been a hell of a year, this 2016. We’ve gained new knowledge, lost heroes, confronted uncomfortable change, and are now pondering the new year ahead. It’s been a ride. Yesterday I was in the Weekly Space Hangout with Fraser Cain and his friends, and we talked over … Continue reading
Heroes Pass their Torches The deaths of Dr. Vera Rubin on Christmas Day and that of Carrie Fisher on Dec. 27th, both heroes in different walks of life, gave me pause to think about the people we each look up to in our lives. Those two women couldn’t be more … Continue reading
The Woman Who Found Dark Matter As I write this, reports are spreading rapidly through the astronomy community of the death of Dr. Vera Rubin on December 25, 2016. If you don’t know who she was, or what she worked on, come sit by me and let me tell you … Continue reading
Help Lowell Observatory: Bid on Alan Stern’s “Second Fastest Vehicle” Okay, so my friend Alan Stern has been hinting around all week about something “cool” about to happen. If you’ve heard of him, you know he and his team of scientists and technicians pulled off something REALLY cool a year … Continue reading