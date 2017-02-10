Give a Spot on a Mars Map to a Loved One

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in a Special Way

It comes around every year, Valentine’s Day does. And, if you have someone you love who’s a space enthusiast, here’s an idea: buy them a crater on a Mars map. Not only will you look very cool in their eyes, but you’ll be helping fund science education and research. That’s the deal that Uwingu.com is offering for the upcoming lovefest holiday. Find a crater on their Mars map and name it after your loved one, with prices starting at $10.00.

Name a Crater on a Mars Map; Give a Certificate

Not only do you get to explore the surface of Mars on Uwingu’s map, but once you name the crater, you get a downloadable certificate suitable for framing. If you’re feeling a bit more flush, you can order a framed copy from Uwingu.

Name a Mars Crater; Make an Astronaut, Scientist or Teacher Happy

The idea of naming craters on their Mars map is part of Uwingu’s ongoing project to create the first citizen’s Mars map. There are about 500,000 unnamed features on the planet, the map is already the most complete one in the world More than 20,000 features are named. Not only that, but the maps will be taken to Mars on two private space missions in the future. Mars astronauts will have a lot of work to do, and running around naming craters and features will not be high on their list of things to accomplish. Yet, for communication and logistics purposes, having ready-to-use names will be important. Hence the creation of the maps and the invitation to help name all those features. And, as mentioned above, half of the money you spend goes directly to space research and education grants. It’s a win-win scenario for everybody!