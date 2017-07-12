Support Net Neutrality

Net neutrality: the principle that Internet service providers should enable access to all content and applications regardless of the source, and without favoring or blocking particular products or websites. It means that a few big corporations can’t dominate access to the content of the web and Internet, or force smaller companies to pay more to get their content on what should be an equal-access information system. ATT and others say they’re “for” neutrality, but they want exceptions for their own activities, which will harm the business and access of smaller content providers.

Open access means open access for everybody. If net neutrality is rolled back by the current administration, it will hurt many. Don’t let it happen. Keep Net Neutrality so that all can benefit from access, not just the few.