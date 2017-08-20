Indulge Yourself in the Eclipse

eclipse viewing safely
A total solar eclipse is about as bright as the full Moon — and just as safe to look at. But the Sun at any other time is dangerously bright; view it only through special-purpose “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for such products. Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed Sun. Credit: Courtesy Mark Margolis / Rainbow Symphony

It’s just about here, the day millions of people have been awaiting: the total eclipse of the Sun. Lots of folks are already in place at their chosen viewing sites, enjoying a short break from daily life and all that entails. Others are still on the way to watch it. I’ve been reading their stories on Facebook and other social media. It almost seems like a great way to focus our attention on an event larger than ourselves.

I hope everyone is ready to witness a totally naturally occurring and amazing event in our sky. No matter where you view from, it’ll be great. View safely and take in the spectacle as it unfolds around you.

The Great American eclipse unites us all in a shining moment of solar system science. Embrace your inner geek and enjoy! See you on the other side of totality!

