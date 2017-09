While I write the second in my series on climate change, here’s a change-up: the SpaceX blooper reel. Nobody said space is easy, and SpaceX (along with NASA, Blue Origins and others) have found out just hard it can be to get a rocket back onto the planet. But, they persevered. And, like all successful groups, have pix (and vids) to show how sometimes the best-laid plans don’t work out. Enjoy!

Share this: Share

Email

Google



LinkedIn

Facebook



Twitter

Pinterest